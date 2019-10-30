LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education has voted to go forward with the demolition and rebuilding of the Logan High School Willis-Nisbet football stadium bleachers.
The project was approved as an action item on the agenda at the most recent regular meeting of the LCBOE on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The approval means that the board met the deadline before Jan. 1 requiring an order be placed with a bleachers company so that the new bleachers will be installed in time for next year’s football season.
The stadium’s current bleachers were built sometime before 1961 when the locker room facility directly underneath was added. Logan High School opened in its current location on Midelburg Island during the 1957-58 school year, and the island already housed the football field prior to that, meaning the bleachers are around 60 years old at the very least.
At the beginning of the current school year, the five members of the LCBOE toured all the facilities of each school in the three distinct areas of the county. After they toured Logan, they decided to hire an engineer to come in and examine the condition of the stadium’s bleachers.
On Sept. 4, engineers from Williamson Shriver Architects visited the facility and prepared a report on their findings afterward. As previously reported by The Logan Banner, the reported concluded that there were numerous significant structural issues with the bleachers, and to make matters worse, at least 50% of the structure couldn’t be examined due to the locker room facility obstructing view.
The report recommended barricading the top 10 rows or so of the bleachers for public safety, saying they pose no imminent danger for this football season. On Sept. 17, Don Beyer, an architect with WSA, recommended a complete demolition and rebuild as opposed to a repair job.
At the Sept. 24 meeting of the LCBOE, board member Jeremy Farley said the cost of the project is estimated between $1.4 million-$1.5 million.
There is no timetable on when the project will begin has currently been set.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.