LOGAN — When students in Logan County return to school this Thursday, they will have the individual option whether to wear masks or not.
During a special session of the Logan County Board of Education on Thursday, Aug. 19, the board decided to give students and staff the individual choice in wearing masks or not. The decision came one week after board members decided to delay the decision from when it was originally on the agenda for their Aug. 10 meeting.
Following a discussion with Superintendent Patricia Lucas about current protocols in place regarding contact tracing, board member Debbie Mendez made a motion to make masks optional, but under the stipulation that the decision is subject to be re-evaluated if the state of the pandemic becomes much worse, or if new directives are handed down by Gov. Jim Justice or other higher authority such as the West Virginia Department of Education.
Mendez’s motion also recommended mask wearing, which is what some other districts, such as neighboring Mingo County, have opted for. While making her motion, Mendez pleaded with students to respect the individual choice of each of their peers.
“It’s up to the individual,” Mendez said. “I mean, it’s up to each individual whether you want to protect yourself or not protect yourself. I can’t tell you what to do, but I can recommend that I would like for you to wear one, but it’s totally up to the individual. So, if a child does wear a mask, I would appreciate if the other children would respect that child who is wearing a mask.”
Mendez’s motion died on the floor without one seconding vote. Board member Barry Mullins then made a motion that was nearly identical to the one made by Mendez — only it did not include the language about recommending masks. That motion passed in a 4-1 vote, with Mendez voting against it.
Board President Jeremy Farley said he has a difficult time voting to mandate a mask when so many other entities don’t.
“Based on the information we have right now, if we mandated a mask, where else are they mandating it?” Farley said. “They could leave our school, go to a ball game, no mask. They can go to Walmart, no mask. They can go to shop in Charleston with no mask. People have been going to Disney, King’s Island, the beach. They’ve been doing all these things this summer, and that is the best part about freedom is that they’re able to do that, but they need to be accountable to making that decision. Any student or any parent that wants their student to wear a mask, be sure to send them.”
Farley added that he thinks the board’s decision is one that the majority of the county will agree with.
Both motions also included language to officially return Logan County back to a five-day school week. Board members, central office and school personnel had already been planning for a five-day week for the 2021-22 school year, but it had not yet been made official by a board action until Thursday.
Earlier in the meeting during the public comments period, two attendees spoke against mask wearing in schools. The first was Georgia Collins, a local parent who had also given her input via telephone at the Aug. 10 meeting.
Collins compared CDC death data in children from COVID-19 to the 2018-19 flu season and described mask wearing as a muzzle that forces children to “breathe through sweat, spit and dirt-soaked rags.” She said masks are also affecting children psychologically and with learning.
“It isn’t to keep them safe, because they are safe,” Collins said. “It’s not to keep adults safe, because if they choose, they can all get vaccinated. No, you’re choosing to do so in order to make yourselves look and feel better — to politically protect yourselves and buying into fearmongering. If you enforce a mask mandate, it’s nothing but a political symbol that promotes fearmongering. Those in favor of a mask mandate, I feel, are disgraceful and doing our children a disservice and you should be ashamed.”
The second person to deliver a public comment was West Virginia House of Delegates District 24 representative Margitta Mazzocchi (R). Mazzocchi said children need to be given the opportunity to grow up in an environment of normalcy again rather than one that stokes anxiety and fear.
“Our children are precious, and they need freedom and they need to be growing up as strong individuals, and what we are doing right now is putting so much fear in them,” Mazzocchi said, “and believe me, I know what I’m talking about. My grandchild came from Germany and over there, the mask mandates are much bigger than over here and they have an enormous impact on those children … what we are doing to our children is horrible, and I implore on you, please let them get back to normal.”
As of Aug. 4, the West Virginia Department of Education has left mask mandates up to each individual county school board to decide. Numerous other nearby counties, such as Cabell, Wyoming and Mingo, have decided to make masks optional. Board members in neighboring Boone County, however, decided in a 4-1 vote last week to mandate masks for students in that county.