LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education met in special session 15 minutes prior to their regular session Tuesday, March 23, to present and approve the levy rates for the 2021-2022 school year.
The current expense levy rate for Logan County Schools based off of class II real estate and personal properties in the county is $38.80, which totals $1,216,325 to be levied for budget purposes. For class III and class IV properties, the levy rate is $77.60, which totals $6,304,663 for class III and $976,021 for class IV.
Overall, the projected amount to be collected by Logan County Schools by the current expense levy is $7,507,685 for the 2021-2022 school year.
On the excess levy side, Logan County Schools stands to collect at a rate of $45.90 for class II properties, which will collect a projected $1,438,900. Class III and IV properties will be levied at a rate of $91.80, with class III collecting a projected $7,458,351 and class IV at $1,154,623.
The overall net amount projected to be collected by the excess levy is $9,062,770 for the 2021-2022 school year.
Assessed property valuations in Logan County decreased by $58,336,246 over the past year, which projects to a $947,593 decrease in levy revenue for Logan County Schools. The total projected taxes to be collected by Logan County Schools for the 2021-2022 school year is $16,570,455, which is comparable to the previous two years, according to Treasurer Rhonda Justice.