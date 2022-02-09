LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education planned to release its full procedure for filling the seat vacated by Jeremy Farley after its Tuesday evening meeting. Due to early press deadlines, check www.LoganBanner.com for an update from the meeting.
The remaining four board members met in special session Feb. 1 to discuss the legal procedures for filling Farley’s unexpired seat. Following an executive session, the board convened publicly for several minutes, where they outlined some of the process.
Board President Dr. Pat Joe White said the board has directed legal counsel Don Wandling to research some questions they have, which is why they decided to wait an extra week.
“It is our plan to, indeed, notify the public through press releases and various things that we do have a vacant seat open,” White said.
Wandling noted that the board has 45 days upon the seat being vacated to fill it. Melody Thompson, secretary to Superintendent Patricia Lucas, said the deadline will be March 13.
Farley resigned Jan. 28 to run for an open seat on the Logan County Commission as a Republican candidate.
With past vacancies, the board has typically released a notice to the public, at which point they receive letters of interest along with resumes and other relevant paperwork. Board members then interview each interested applicant individually and publicly vote on their decision.
If the board would fail to fill the vacancy, the responsibility will fall upon the state department, which is what happened in 2019 when Barry Mullins was appointed after a three-month-long even deadlock with board members over the filling of Paul Hardesty’s vacated seat.
Farley’s unexpired board term expires June 30. During last Tuesday’s meeting, board members also noted that the person appointed to the seat will be required to complete seven hours of state-mandated board member training.