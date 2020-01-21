LOGAN – The Logan County Board of Education is seeking applicants to fill the seat left vacant after the resignation of Dr. Mason “Ed” White, who stepped down on Jan. 15 to run for a seat on the Logan County Commission.
The selected candidate will serve through June 30, which would have been the end of White’s term.
Individuals interested in applying for the seat must meet the same qualifications as a regular candidate. Interested candidates are asked to familiarize themselves with the requirements before applying, which can be found in the Logan County Board of Education bylaws and West Virginia Code 18-5-1a.
Potential candidates must reside within Logan County’s central magisterial district because the eastern and western districts currently have the maximum number of board members allowed to serve.
Eligible citizens are asked to submit a letter of interest in writing that details their qualifications to LCBOE President Debbie Mendez, Superintendent Patricia Lucas, and board attorney Stephanie Abraham by 4 p.m. Jan. 31. Letters can be emailed to mdthomps@k12.wv.us; mailed to P.O. Box 477, Logan, W.Va. 25601; or hand delivered to the LCBOE central office at 250 Holly Avenue, Logan.
It is the applicant’s responsibility to ensure letters are received in the Superintendent’s office. Those expressing interest should also note that their name could be released publicly during or after the conclusion of the appointment process.
The LCBOE will schedule a special meeting to review applications on Feb. 5. More meetings will be scheduled after that date for possible further review and/or swearing in.