LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education has released information regarding the application process for individuals interested in filling Jeremy Farley’s unexpired board seat.
Anyone interested in the position must meet the same qualifications as a regular candidate who would be seeking election to the seat. The requirements can be found in the Logan County Board of Education’s bylaws and WV Code 18-5-1a, and applicants are expected to familiarize themselves with those requirements before considering applying.
No one from Logan County’s first magisterial district may be appointed because the maximum number of board members from that district are currently serving. Potential candidates must reside with the second, third or fourth magisterial districts.
Eligible and interested residents must submit a letter of interest in writing detailing their qualifications to Logan County Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas by 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21. Letters can be emailed to mdthomps@k12.wv.us; mailed to P.O. Box 477, Logan, WV 25601; or hand-delivered to the Logan County Schools Central Administrative Office at 250 Holly Ave., Logan.
It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure letters are received in the Superintendent’s office.
The remaining four board members may decide to conduct individual interviews upon review of the applicants. Names of applicants may be released publicly during or after the conclusion of the appointment process.
The selected candidate will serve out Farley’s term, which expires June 30. Once appointed, the candidate will be required to complete at least seven hours of state-mandated board member training.