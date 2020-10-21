CHAPMANVILLE — After visiting several facilities in the Man and Logan area the prior week, members of the Logan County Board of Education, along with both superintendents and several members of the maintenance crew of Logan County Schools, toured some of the facilities in the Chapmanville area on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The first stop was Chapmanville Middle School, which has received a new floor like some of the county’s other facilities like Omar Elementary and Logan Middle.
The next stop was the Tiger Stadium football field, where the crew visited some of the locker room facilities. Restrooms were noted by board member Debbie Mendez for their cleanliness; coaches and staff, however, said the locker rooms were not being used right now because of their potential to be COVID-19 “super spreader” facilities due to their small, confined sizes.
Board members also looked at preparations for the future upgraded press box on the field, which LCBOE President Jeremy Farley says is expected to be installed after football season.
Next on the stop was the little league field area near Chapmanville Intermediate School. Board members assessed the field to get an idea of what to look for if they decide to build something similar at the old Chapmanville East Grade School lot instead to alleviate some of the traffic issues at the Intermediate School.
The property of the old East Grade, which was demolished this summer, was the final stop on the tour, where board members discussed possible uses for the property, including a new sports field or other options if it were to be auctioned off. Board members also discussed what to do with the playground equipment that still sits on the property.