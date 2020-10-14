The members of the Logan County Board of Education, along with county superintendent Patricia Lucas and several Logan County Schools employees, visited several facilities in the Man and Logan areas over a two-day period last week to assess some of the ongoing projects.
The first stop was the Man area on Monday, Oct. 5. The crew visited the George A. Queen Memorial football stadium and viewed the new scoreboard, which was installed in September and replaced the older board that was bent after a heavy windstorm. It received high marks from everyone, including Man High School Athletic Director Billy Jack Dickerson.
The board members and employees then visited South Man Elementary School and Man High School — both of which also received praise particularly for cleanliness. Board members also expressed satisfaction with the new lockers inside MHS, which were installed over a period of time last year.
The last stop in the Man area visit was the baseball facilities behind the high school.
The next day on Tuesday, Oct. 6, board members toured several facilities in the Logan area district. The first stop was Omar Elementary School, which recently got a new gym floor. The floor was lauded by board members and the school’s principal, Martha Curry, and board members also noted the school’s cleanliness.
The next two facilities toured were the old Armory building at Monaville, which the LCBOE bought and is now using for maintenance department purposes, and the old Aracoma High/East Junior High gymnasium, which is used for basketball practice and buddy league. That gym likely featured the most issues on the tour, with Logan High School head boys basketball coach Zach Green and Athletic Director Susan Adkins pointing out issues with drainage and bathroom facilities.
Next on the tour was Logan High School’s new bleachers at Willis-Nisbet Football Stadium, which replaced the previous 60-year-old rusted structure, and progress on the new locker room facilities.
Last on the stop was Logan Middle School for a viewing of the new gymnasium floor.
Members of the LCBOE did a similar walking tour of several of the county’s facilities last year, one of which led to the new bleacher project at the Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
“I think it’s very important for the board members to get out, visit the facilities, see what shape they are in, talk to building administrators, see what obstacles or things that are going on in the buildings or in the areas they live and work in, and it gives everybody an opportunity to have firsthand knowledge when we make a decision of the effects that that decision is going to have,” said LCBOE President Jeremy Farley. “I think it’s important to be able to provide both praise and, I guess, critique for the individual schools or the individual facilities and be able to see what’s doing really well and what needs to be worked on.”
The LCBOE is scheduled to tour the Chapmanville area facilities at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Facilities scheduled to be viewed are the Chapmanville Football Stadium, Chapmanville Middle School and the old East Grade School property.