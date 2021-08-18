LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education voted to construct a building that will house a new walk-in freezer at their Dehue facility after the deterioration of the district’s current freezer was detailed by operational support director Stephen Pritchard.
During the LCBOE’s regular session Tuesday, Aug. 10, Pritchard said the county’s current freezer at the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center is in a state of disrepair. Pritchard said the concrete beneath the freezer is falling away, which is causing the roof and walls to slowly collapse.
Additionally, Pritchard said the door to the freezer is in need of replacement, which would cost around $6,000, but would not be of much help.
“I hate to be one of those guys that’s ‘worst case scenario,’ but every day we’re getting out of that freezer is a bonus right now,” Pritchard said. “Either somebody’s going to get hurt, or the food inside is going to go bad.”
According to Pritchard, the county’s current freezer is about 40 years old. It is used to store much of the food supply that is eventually distributed to schools and then to students.
Pritchard proposed the construction of a 60x125 foot building at the county’s facility at the old Dehue-Chambers Grade School at Rum Creek near the former playground, which is on a plot of land that sits higher than the road.
Pritchard said the cost of materials for the building, excluding the freezer and the refrigerator, is roughly $300,000. The cost of the freezer — to install correctly — is around $100,000, and the cost of gravel for the property is estimated at $70,000 to 90,000 at current gravel costs. The total cost of the project is $600,000 to $650,000, Pritchard said.
“I know that sounds like a lot of money, but I want to do it right to get 40 years out of the new one like we got out of the old one,” Pritchard said.
Pritchard said the building could be completed by March 2022. The current freezer will not be usable, he said; however, the refrigerator may be able to be repurposed.
“We’ll just have to close it down, the freezer part of it,” Pritchard said. “It’s just collapsing. The concrete underneath is giving away, so it’s starting to buckle. As a matter of fact, I think last school year, they went in and did some concrete work so they could get the forklift in there and get the food back in there, but that’s already crumbled and it’s kind of came apart, so it’s in bad shape.”
Superintendent Patricia Lucas compared the situation to when they discovered the deteriorating condition of the former Logan High School stadium bleachers two years ago.
If something happens to the current freezer before the new one can be completed, Pritchard said mobile freezers would be a temporary solution. He urged board members to begin researching mobile freezers.
Anita Sedlock, the county’s child nutrition coordinator, said she already had plans of emptying the current freezer 90% by the first month of school to reduce the amount of items inside. She said she has drafted school menus to use the commodities in the freezer’s current stock.
Sedlock also said she has told the USDA Rural Development Center in Ripley that the county will be unable to receive monthly food deliveries until a storage solution is found.
In order to finance the project, Treasurer Rhonda Justice said the building that will house the freezer must be built using county funds. She said separate out-of-county funds may be available to provide the freezer itself.
After some discussion, board members unanimously voted to approve construction of the building to house the freezer. Board Vice President Dr. Pat Joe White suggested purchasing the freezer soon due to a possible long wait time for delivery; however, no action was taken yet, pending further research regarding funding.