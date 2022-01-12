LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education voted Monday to rename Chapmanville Regional High School’s Tiger Stadium to the Fletcher R. “Shag” Barker Stadium.
The request to rename the stadium was made by CRHS Principal Robert Dial, who sent a letter to the LCBOE on Dec. 22.
“Dating back to the 1950s, the Barker family has been instrumental in the foundation and successes of Chapmanville Football,” Dial writes in the letter. “The history begins with Fletcher R. ‘Shag’ Barker obtaining the head football coaching position in 1952 at old Chapmanville High School (CHS). Shag, as many called him, coached football for over 20 years, and numerous other sports as well. He served as Dean of Students and was even mayor of Chapmanville during that time.”
Barker’s son, George, currently serves as the school’s athletic director and was head football coach from 2004-2015. Grandson James Barker is the school’s current head football coach.
Barker was also father to former Chapmanville mayor and longtime public servant Raamie Barker, who died in February 2020 at age 73 while serving as mayor. Another of Barker’s sons, John, is an official for the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, and grandson Josh played football at Chapmanville High School in the late 1990s and served as an assistant coach at CRHS for a time.
“The Barker family has been a pillar of the Chapmanville community for over 75 years,” Dial writes. “Specifically, our football program has benefited from three generations of Barker leadership and influence. Therefore, I feel it is appropriate to honor the foundational member of the family … with the re-naming of our football stadium.”
All three of Logan County’s football stadiums are now named after people — George A. Queen for Man, Willis-Nisbet for Logan and Shag Barker for Chapmanville.
Shag Barker died in 1995 at age 75. He is buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill alongside his wife, Betty Jane, who died in 2006 at age 80.