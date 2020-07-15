LOGAN — A group of skaters has called on one of the biggest names in the industry to help establish a memorial skatepark in Logan for their fallen friends.
The Skatepark Project, formerly known as The Tony Hawk Foundation, is an organization founded by professional skateboarder Tony Hawk. The Project provides advocacy resources, project guidance, technical assistance and grant funding to communities working on free, concrete public skateparks.
The Bonelli-Ward Memorial Skatepark came into contact with The Skatepark Project via email after researching organizations that might be able to assist with the community building project, according to Ryan Allen, one of the memorial’s organizers.
More than $13,000 has been raised by the community to build a skatepark in honor of the late Nick Bonelli and Tyler Ward. In addition, the memorial skatepark’s organizers have been working with The Skatepark Project to make sure the park is completed to contemporary standards.
“When the Bonelli-Ward group explained their story and brought their group together to help make a change, it was clear they are willing to go the distance,” said Skatepark Project Programs Manager Alec Beck.
Allen said the support of Tony Hawk’s team is giving the group a lot of momentum toward the completion of the skatepark. “He’s one of the best, if not the best, of all time,” Allen said.
Beck spoke of camaraderie among those who might decide to use the skatepark, which is reflected by the organizers of this project keeping the spirit of their friends alive.
“Whether it’s on a BMX bike, a scooter, inline skates, a wheelchair or a skateboard, a skatepark provides a sort of sculptural concrete canvas that welcomes all wheels,” Beck said. “There’s no competition, but there is camaraderie. There are no rules, but there’s mentorship. It’s a place for kids and adults to create habitual exercise habits outside of practice schedules, coaches or age limits.”
The memorial skatepark is still in the early stages of development, but the organizers say they have been in contact with city and county officials to move the project forward.
“We’ve got some people that are willing to help us out,” Allen said. “Getting the location for the skatepark is the biggest hurdle, and that’s what our next move is. That’s what we’re working on.”