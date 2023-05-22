Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Bonnie’s Bus provided breast cancer screenings for 17 patients Thursday during a visit to the Huntington area.

 Submitted photo

MORGANTOWN — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Mingo, Logan, Boone and Kanawha counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. Bonnie’s Bus

A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:

