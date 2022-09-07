8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14: Southern West Virginia Health Systems in Gilbert, 304-664-6270 ext. 1615.
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15: Southern West Virginia Health Systems in Man, 304-664-6270 ext. 1615.
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16: VA Beckley Healthcare System, 304-255-2121 ext. 4176.
8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sep. 17: Camden Family Health in Camden-on-Gauley, 304-226-5725 ext. 132.
Safety precautions include staff wearing masks, patients waiting in their car until their appointment time and thorough sanitization between patients.
The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, if available. Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program to cover the cost of their screening mammogram. Uninsured women living in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the bus through the generosity of grant funding and donations. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.
Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 25,000 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia and led to the detection of more than 125 cases of breast cancer since 2009. Many of those screened are underinsured or uninsured and qualify for screening through the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program.
Bonnie’s Bus works in collaboration with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, women’s groups and other community leaders working to help reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer in West Virginia.
Made possible by a generous gift from West Virginia natives Jo and Ben Statler to the Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus is operated in partnership with WVU Hospitals. The bus is named after Jo Statler’s late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.