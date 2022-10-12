Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20221012-stp-robingreen.JPG
Buy Now

Robin Green said her faith, family and friends propelled her past cancer.

 Matthew Britton | Coal Valley News

QUINLAND — Robin Green believes her faith, family and friends propelled her past breast cancer.

Green, 64, is from Mallory, West Virginia, and graduated from Man High School in 1975.

You can reach Matthew Britton at mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter @Mbrittonhdmedia.

Recommended for you