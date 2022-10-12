Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

virgil underwood

Boone Memorial Health CEO Virgil Underwood speaks recently during the rebranding announcement of Boone Memorial Hospital. BMH is shifting its focus to community health with the creation of a foundation to assist local projects and organizations that contribute to healthy living.

 Submitted photo

MADISON — At Boone Memorial Health, there’s a philosophy that making people healthier doesn’t just mean taking care of them after they get sick.

Healthcare can happen on the front end. This is something the healthcare professionals at Boone Memorial Health have known for a long time. Helping people improve their day-to-day health is a worthy investment for any health system in this day and age, Ray Harrell said.

