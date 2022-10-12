MADISON — At Boone Memorial Health, there’s a philosophy that making people healthier doesn’t just mean taking care of them after they get sick.
Healthcare can happen on the front end. This is something the healthcare professionals at Boone Memorial Health have known for a long time. Helping people improve their day-to-day health is a worthy investment for any health system in this day and age, Ray Harrell said.
That’s why, when it came to rebranding, dropping the word “hospital” and changing it to “health” was the most logical solution to the problem of finding a new name that was both familiar, yet represented the fundamental shift toward a community health system, Harrell said.
“As a non-profit, the largest employer in the area, and a company community has embraced, we just want to be part of the solution,” he said.
A hospital is a place where people go when they get sick. Boone Memorial has outgrown that concept. It’s as simple as that, Harrell said.
There have been a lot of fundamental changes in healthcare over the years, and Boone Memorial has changed with the times, tripling its workforce in 10 years, opening four clinics, and implementing a substance abuse and mental health treatment program and creating a black lung center.
“While it’s a significant growth in a short amount of time, it’s not growth for growth’s sake. We answer to the community. Throughout our community health needs assessments we’ve conducted, we have strived to grow to meet the needs of the community while not getting too big for our britches, as Mr. Underwood would say,” Harrell said.
It seemed like everything was changing, except for the name, but there’s a lot in a name, so a great deal of care had to be taken, Harrell said.
“It was a delicate process. We’ve been part of the community here since 1964. We, of course, wanted to be respectful of our past but also incorporate a brand that more closely reflects our expanded footprint, capability, and technology,” Harrell said.
“It really came down to changing that one word,” he added.
Yet, so much is changing behind the scenes. One of the biggest changes was the creation of the Boone Memorial Foundation for Community Health, which will be the vehicle that carries the philosophy into the community.
The foundation will carry the philosophy to the community through direct financial support of projects and organizations that improve the overall health of the community.
“If you look at the mission for our new foundation, that mission is to improve the overall health of the community we serve by addressing the overall determiners of health,” Harrell said.
That mission started on day one. The same day the rebranding and the foundation were announced, Boone Memorial awarded $200,000 in grant funding to community partners that included the City of Madison, the Town of Danville, Scott High School, Boone County Parks and Recreation, the Southern West Virginia Community College Foundation and others.
It will continue with the creation of a downtown farmers’ market and greenhouse in Madison thanks to a $1.3 million grant from the Economic Development Administration. The market will have a significant health, as well as an economic and aesthetic, impact on downtown Madison and the surrounding area, Harrell said.
The market will give farmers a place to sell their products, and give people access to farm-to-table options that are better for overall health.
“We really hope the farmers market and greenhouse can be a driving force to combat some of the food insecurity faced by people in our area. We will continue our Farmacy program, in which we partner with the WVU Extension Office, Mountaineer Foodbank, and in the future, with our own greenhouse, to provide people with fresh fruits and vegetables when they receive a ‘prescription’ from their provider. We’ll be expanding on that program, because it’s been very successful,” Harrell said.
Harrell believes there also will be partnerships with Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and Boone County Schools to make the market and greenhouse an experienced-based learning environment for students.
“We feel we will be able to set up a certification program or make it part of an existing program. We plan to have all types of growing in the greenhouse — tower, shelf, hydroponic, anything you can think of,” Harrell said.
The market and greenhouse also will be part of the overall effort to revitalize the downtown area in Madison, which is something the foundation will continue to support, Harrell said.
“We hope to be able to be a small part of the spark of that change for downtown Madison. This is going to be a substantial structure. We plan for it to be a beautiful structure that will be indoor/outdoor, with doors that can be opened when the weather’s nice or closed and climate-controlled when it’s not so nice,” Harrell said.
“Really, we don’t just want this to be the Boone Memorial Farmer’s Market and Greenhouse. We want it to be community driven. As we continue the planning process, we are going to be engaging with the community as often and as frequently as we can,” Harrell added.
This approach to healthcare isn’t what people are used to but, then again, neither are the health problems of today, Harrell said.
“When you look at the foundation, a lot of what we’re doing is non-traditional. You don’t see a lot of health systems doing that type of work so directly, but when you look at how the healthcare industry has evolved, the focus has expanded to prevention. That’s what we’re getting at. The social determinants of health. They determine how healthy your community is. We want to be able to do as much as possible with the overall health of the community on the front end,” Harrell said.