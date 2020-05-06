MADISON — Plans are underway at Boone Memorial Hospital to reopen various services and procedures, which have been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hospital administration, in conjunction with members of the COVID-19 Taskforce, submitted an application letter and resumption plan to OHFLAC (Office of Health Facilities Licensure and Certification) outlining a reopening date of Monday, May 4,” said Hospital Chief Nursing Officer and COVID-19 Incident Commander, Terri Castle.
The plan, which was a targeted reopening, was approved by OHFLAC on April 29 to resume the provision of elective surgeries/procedures.
“Services to reopen May 4 include elective surgery, black lung testing and cardiac rehabilitation. In addition, some respiratory services will resume including PFT’s (Pulmonary Function Tests), walk tests and home sleep studies,” said hospital Chief Executive Officer, Virgil Underwood.
The Family Medical Center and the BMH Medical Clinic will accept well patients only until further notice. Symptomatic patients who would normally present to the walk-in portion of the Family Medical Center should continue presenting to the Emergency Room entrance. All specialty services (Cardiology, Dermatology, Psychology and Ear, Nose & Throat) are accepting patients. Telemedicine services will remain available for patients who are unable to see their provider in person.
“We understand this remains a time of uncertainty,” said Underwood. “While some services and procedures will reopen, we are not changing the safety measures currently in place and risking the safety and well-being of our patients. Social distancing of at least six foot separation among patients and staff will remain essential, among other restrictions.”
All patients will be required to wear a face mask, as recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control). All those who arrive without a face mask will be provided one.
Castle explained that visitation will still be prohibited for inpatients. Family members accompanying elective surgery patients as well as those presenting for routine services such as lab or x-ray, will be asked to wait in their cars to maintain proper social distancing. Dietary services will remain carry out only and Pharmacy services will remain drive thru and delivery only for the time being. Everyone entering the hospital and clinics, including employees, will continue to be screened in order to identify potential COVID-19 cases. Waiting rooms will be set-up to provide six foot separation among patients.
“The more heavily utilized areas of the hospital continue to be cleaned and sanitized several times throughout the day,” Underwood said. “We continue to place safety first for our patients and employees. This has been an unprecedented time in history and we at Boone Memorial Hospital appreciate the understanding, concern and support being received by our community, patients and staff. We are all in this together and we will continue to fight this pandemic together.”
For more information visit BMH.org. To schedule an appointment, call 304-369-1230.