LOGAN — The new Logan boulevard bridge is nearing completion after both lanes and the exit to Dingess Street opened to motorists on Thursday, Nov. 5, although a grand opening date has not yet been set.
The nearly $11 million project has been ongoing for nearly two years, beginning in January 2019. The former bridge was erected when the boulevard when was built in the 1950s.
“It’s a beautiful addition, structure, that has been a long, long time coming,” Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti said.
The new bridge is wider than its predecessor, with three lanes coming into Logan and two lanes going out.
Nolletti said different sections of the bridge are still going to be closed at times between now and next month as crews put the final touches on the project. For example, AEP was scheduled to run new power to some of the new traffic signals on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
“It should all be wrapped up between now and the next month,” Nolletti said. “There’s still some median work that’s going to need to take place. ... There’s going to be some paving done. Hopefully, we’ll have a ribbon-cutting date set here in the next few days.”
Nolletti said he and other city officials are pleased with the overall outcome of the project, including the new traffic signals, lights and Native American symbols on the sides of the bridge.
“The Indian symbols that were put on the bridge is something special that I know the state wanted to happen,” Nolletti said. “We’re just honored that the Indian tribes were honored, too, because you know, that’s our heritage, and we have to continue our heritage.”