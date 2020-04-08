LYBURN — The Logan County branch of Boyd CAT, formerly Walker Machinery, at Lyburn has announced its closure, with company officials citing downturns in the coal industry coupled with economic declines caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement released by the company, the “very difficult decision” to close the Caterpillar dealership was made effective March 31. The company cited the “dramatic coal market decline” as the primary reason, coupled with the “current unprecedented world crisis and its negative economic impact” on business for the foreseeable future.
The decision was made just over a month after Walker Machinery and Whayne Supply converged under the Boyd CAT name. Boyd CAT is led by president and CEO Monty Boyd.
Parts and service for Logan County’s existing customers will be provided through the company’s branches in Beckley, Belle and Pikeville, Kentucky, according to the statement.
Boyd said the closure involved “a number of employees” and that all of them have been offered the opportunity to apply for open positions at Boyd CAT’s other locations.
Whayne Supply and Walker Machinery, Boyd CAT’s individual predecessors, were founded in 1913 and 1950 respectively. The two mainly sold and serviced mine equipment but were also local dealers for other kinds of construction equipment.