LOGAN — Nearly a year after the death of Howard Jemerison, the City of Logan has a new councilman.
During their regularly month meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the four remaining members of the Logan City Council voted unanimously to appoint Brandon “BJ” Picklesimer to the seat left vacant by Jemerison. Jemerison died Jan. 11 at age 67 and the seat had been left vacant since.
Picklesimer is no stranger to the City of Logan, having served on the Sanitary Board until his resignation prior to being sworn in as a councilman. Mayor Serafino Nolletti said that Picklesimer, age 38, will bring some much-needed youth to the council.
“I’ve said this before to the guys up here, I’m getting old,” Nolletti said. “We need some new, young blood sitting up here. We’ve got Keno (Muncy) and Jay (Mullins). You’ve got a great family and another one on the way. I know you want the best for this town like we all do.”
After being administered the oath of office by city attorney Kendal Partlow, Picklesimer took his new seat and offered some remarks.
“I’m just excited to get to do this now,” Picklesimer said. “Like I said, it was tried years ago and I’m happy now to finally be here and hopefully, we’ll get a lot of things done. It’s an exciting time.”
Picklesimer is married to Erica O’Briant, daughter of former Logan County Circuit Judge Eric O’Briant. The couple live on the east end of Logan and have two children with another on the way.