Brandon "BJ" Picklesimer is administered the oath of office to become a member of the Logan City Council by city attorney Kendal Partlow on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — Nearly a year after the death of Howard Jemerison, the City of Logan has a new councilman.

During their regularly month meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the four remaining members of the Logan City Council voted unanimously to appoint Brandon “BJ” Picklesimer to the seat left vacant by Jemerison. Jemerison died Jan. 11 at age 67 and the seat had been left vacant since.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

