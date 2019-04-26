CHAPMANVILLE - The Bray and Oakley Insurance Agency held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting Wednesday morning for its new satellite location in Chapmanville.
Located on Main Street just across from the Chapmanville Plaza, the new office is the agency's fifth location. The building was formerly the site of several businesses, including a hardware store, a mine equipment distributor and Bucane Lumber.
Michael Winter, vice president of Bray and Oakley Insurance Agency, said the plans to expand into Chapmanville have been in place for over a year and called it a "natural fit."
"I graduated from Chapmanville (High School) in 1994, and I've always had a connection to this area and we've outgrown our Logan office and it was just a natural fit for us to expand into Chapmanville," Winter said. "It's a nice, growing area, and I'm very familiar with it. It's where I graduated high school, so that's one of the main reasons why we moved down here."
Bray and Oakley has been in business since 1920, providing all lines of insurance coverage, including home, auto, business, life and employee benefits.
"We're going to bring a lot more markets to the Chapmanville area, which will help compete with pricing and coverage for the community here," Winter said.
Along with Vice President Michael Winter, Bray and Oakley President Clinton Winter, Chapmanville Mayor Raamie Barker, and a host of dignitaries and guests attended the ceremony.
Tommy Quick is the insurance agent handling the Chapmanville location. For more information about the agency's services, call 304-896-9276.
