LOGAN — Local bluegrass, gospel and country artist Brayden Williamson will perform a benefit show at the Coalfield Jamboree in downtown Logan on Nov. 5.
The proceeds of which will go toward renovation efforts for the historic performance venue.
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 4:35 pm
The 19-year-old Logan native will take the stage at around 6:45-7 p.m. alongside his backing band, Brayden Williamson and Friends. The group will perform for about two hours, with an intermission in the middle of their performance.
Ticket prices are $10 and the proceeds from it will be used toward some of the theater’s ongoing renovation efforts which include roof repairs and replacement of the stage curtains. Williamson said the idea came after a chance meet-up with Jackie Tomblin, the owner of the Coalfield Jamboree.
“It kind of started, Jackie come to me when I was in Chapmanville one day visiting Dairy Delight and she told me that she wanted me to do a bluegrass show for her in the near future,” Williamson said, “and we kind of set up a date to meet each other and we all sat down and just kind of had a meeting about it and talked about how we want to do it and who we might want to get to be the opening band and stuff like that, and she brought up how much she’d want to pay me to do it or something and I said, ‘How about you do this — how about you make the ticket price kind of cheap and all the proceeds from the tickets go towards the Coalfield Jamboree.’”
After sealing the deal, Kentucky-based country and bluegrass band Lost Mountain was booked as the opening act. They will take the stage at 6 p.m.
It won’t be the first time Williamson has performed on the Coalfield Jamboree’s stage, nor the first as a benefit-style event. Last December, he was one of several artists to perform during a Christmas-themed benefit show.
Williamson said he feels the Jamboree is an integral venue to have and upkeep in Logan County.
“I think it’s important because people need to have a place to go to enjoy traditional music,” Williamson said, “and by traditional, I’m not just saying country and bluegrass. I’m saying rock and roll, a little bit of old stuff like the 80s music, some country music, some new country, some old country, and then bluegrass and gospel like I do myself and then maybe some southern gospel.”
The show will be the final major performance by Brayden Williamson and Friends from their 2022 season.
HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.
