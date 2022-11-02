Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20221102-log-brayden.jpeg
Buy Now

Brayden Williamson and Friends, pictured, will perform a concert at the historic Coalfield Jamboree in downtown Logan this Saturday. The proceeds from the show will benefit the venue for renovation efforts.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — Local bluegrass, gospel and country artist Brayden Williamson will perform a benefit show at the Coalfield Jamboree in downtown Logan on Nov. 5.

The proceeds of which will go toward renovation efforts for the historic performance venue.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

