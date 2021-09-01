The ribbon is cut to the new Brick’s Cuts location Switzer on Tuesday, Aug. 24. From left, in front, Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti, Del. Margitta Mazzocchi (R-Logan, 24), Royalti Brickey, Troy Brickey and Drew Hardin. From left, standing in back, George Howes, Ernie Shaw, Logan City Police Chief J.B. Frye and Gene Curry.
SWITZER — Just over a year ago, Troy Brickey opened his barbershop, Brick’s Cuts, in downtown Logan. Now, Brickey has opened a second shop at Switzer.
Dubbed Brick’s Cuts 2 by Brickey, the new location is located along W.Va. 44 at Switzer in the old Jim’s Barbershop near Collins Funeral Home. The shop will be open from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and haircuts will primarily be done by Drew Hardin, who had been working alongside Brickey in his Logan location.
Brickey said he had been thinking about opening a second shop for some time, and when he was offered a deal on the Switzer location, he couldn’t pass it up.
“I was thinking about it, but I got offered a good deal, and I just basically took it and ran with it,” Brickey said, “so that’s another start, the beginning of Brick’s Cuts. We’re going to start out with two and hopefully get a third one.”
Brickey said he hopes to one day open a third location in the Man area.
After nearly two months of some renovations to the building, Brickey held a grand opening celebration at the new location on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Attendees included Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti, Logan Chief of Police J.B. Frye, Del. Margitta Mazzocchi (R-Logan, District 24) and former House candidate George Howes.
Hardin, who is a resident of W.Va. 44 at Cow Creek, said he is happy to be serving the area he calls home.
“I’m excited, man,” Hardin said. “This is my neck of the woods, so I know a lot of people up here, and it’s all family here. We’re going to do our best to take care of everybody we can. It’s going to be good.”
Brick’s Cuts 2 is located at 5540 Jerry West Highway at Switzer. Haircuts are offered via walk-ins. No appointment is needed. For more information, call 304-601-9307.