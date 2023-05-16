The Daniel Boone Post 5578 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) out of Madison performs a 21-gun salute Monday morning during the dedication of a bridge at Garretts Fork in honor of U.S. Army PFC Clayton Collins, a Logan County native who perished in the Vietnam War in 1965.
GARRETTS FORK — A bridge at Garretts Fork was dedicated in the name of a Logan County native who died early in the Vietnam War during a ceremony Monday morning.
The bridge, formerly known as the New Gore Fork Bridge and located near Dairy Estates along Garretts Fork Road, is now known as the U.S. Army PFC Clayton Collins Memorial Bridge. The West Virginia Legislature passed House Concurrent Resolution 62 on March 7 formally allowing the renaming of the bridge.
PFC Collins, born March 24, 1942, was a resident of Pecks Mill, according to the resolution, and was a U.S. Army armor reconnaissance specialist, enlisting in 1964 and leaving the U.S. for early combat deployment in Vietnam on Sept. 11, 1965. He was a member of C Troop, 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 1st Infantry Division.
Collins died at the age of 23 on Nov. 5, 1965 after the M-113 armored personnel carrier he was riding in was hit by a mine in South Vietnam. It was the first day of the operation, and he left behind a wife and two children.
Monday’s dedication began with a gathering inside the First Church of The Lord Jesus Christ, located near the bridge on Garretts Fork. The gathering was officiated by Del. Margitta Mazzocchi (R — Logan, District 31), who was one of 11 sponsors of Resolution 62. The gathering included several speakers, including Collins’ brother, William.
Following the gathering inside, the bridge was officially dedicated with a 21-gun salute by members of the Daniel Boone Post 5578 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) out of Madison. Also in attendance were members of the West Virginia State Police and Logan County Sheriff P.D. Clemens.