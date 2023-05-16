Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20230517-log-bridge.jpg
The Daniel Boone Post 5578 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) out of Madison performs a 21-gun salute Monday morning during the dedication of a bridge at Garretts Fork in honor of U.S. Army PFC Clayton Collins, a Logan County native who perished in the Vietnam War in 1965.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

GARRETTS FORK — A bridge at Garretts Fork was dedicated in the name of a Logan County native who died early in the Vietnam War during a ceremony Monday morning.

The bridge, formerly known as the New Gore Fork Bridge and located near Dairy Estates along Garretts Fork Road, is now known as the U.S. Army PFC Clayton Collins Memorial Bridge. The West Virginia Legislature passed House Concurrent Resolution 62 on March 7 formally allowing the renaming of the bridge.

