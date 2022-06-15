With Holden 22 natives and county and state road officials in tow, the bridge near the old Island Creek Company Store at Main Holden was dedicated as the Holden 22 Coal Miners Memorial Bridge Saturday morning.
Members of the Holden 22 Memorial Corp. pose for a photo at the newly dedicated memorial bridge Saturday morning. From left are Helena Barto Lee, Mary Ann Hall Curry, Patty Bodo Sazy and Isom Ooten. Not pictured is John Preece.
Patricia Bodo Sazy reads off the names of each victim of the 1960 Holden 22 Mine Disaster as her husband, Mike, rings the bell as each name is called during the annual Holden 22 reunion Saturday afternoon.
HOLDEN — A bridge at Main Holden was dedicated Saturday morning in memory of the victims of the 1960 Holden 22 mine disaster.
On March 8, 1960, the Holden mine at Island Creek No. 22 caught fire in the coal seam. The fire created carbon monoxide gas, which led to the deaths of 18 miners by asphyxiation. Only two men escaped with their lives.
The disaster led to a rapid effort to dissolve the community colloquially known as Holden 22 and by 1966, very little existed of the once booming coal camp.
Sixty-two years since the disaster, surviving members of the Holden 22 community still vividly recall the tragedy that struck that day, and numerous efforts have been made to memorialize the 18 men who lost their lives. In 2016, a memorial was dedicated at the top of Holden 22 Mine Road off U.S. 119.
The latest effort to memorialize the miners happened Saturday morning with the dedication of the bridge in Main Holden near the old Island Creek Company Store as the Holden 22 Coal Miners Memorial Bridge. The dedication was about seven years in the making, according to Isom Ooten, president of the Holden 22 Memorial corporation.
“It feels real good,” Ooten said. “We’ve waited a long time. We started about seven years ago. We got a nice memorial up on the hill, and now we’re getting a bridge dedicated. We’ve come a long way with it.”
The bridge was dedicated during a brief ceremony attended by Holden 22 natives, county officials and West Virginia Department of Transportation officials. The ceremony was led by former Logan County commissioner and state senator Art Kirkendoll.
Following the dedication, the group went to the memorial on Holden 22 Mine Road, where they held their annual Holden 22 reunion at the adjacent shelter area. The reunion included a reading of the names of each victim, former residents sharing their memories of the Holden 22 community, music performances and lunch catered by Granny Jack’s of Cow Creek.