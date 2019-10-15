LOGAN — Continued construction and updates to the Reverend Glenn White Jr. Bridge in downtown Logan, located along the boulevard near Logan Regional Medical Center, will soon cause some scheduled traffic changes.
Pending weather conditions, the changes will happen Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 16-17; Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 21-22; and Thursday, Oct. 24. The changes will be in effect from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on each of those days.
Changes in the schedule could be adjusted in the event of bad weather conditions.
An officer will be at each intersection to direct traffic. Drivers are advised to adjust schedules accordingly due to expected major delays in the area on those days.