LOGAN - A bridge inside Chief Logan State Park, located on the road headed toward Mud Lick Hollow and the pond, has been in a state of disrepair for more than a year, with some citizens saying it has gotten so bad they won't drive across it because it's enough to cause damage to their vehicles.
West Virginia State Sen. Paul Hardesty, D-Logan, told The Logan Banner on Friday that a bridge crew planned to be working at the site Saturday morning. He said crews may have to put down steel plates temporarily until the proper materials can be ordered.
- Logan Banner