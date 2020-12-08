Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager, a military test pilot who was the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound and live to tell about it, died Dec. 7. He was 97.
His wife, Victoria, announced the death from Yeager’s official Twitter account. Additional details were not immediately available.
“It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever,” Victoria Yeager wrote on from her late husband’s verified Twitter account.
Yeager, 97, was born Feb. 13, 1923, in Myra, Lincoln County. His legacy looms large over his home state, where Charleston’s airport, a pair of bridges on the West Virginia Turnpike and Marshall University’s most prestigious scholarship program all bear his name.
He first stepped into a cockpit during World War II after joining the Army Air Forces directly out of high school. By the end of the war, he was a fighter ace credited with shooting down at least 12 German planes, including five in one day. Making the military his career, he emerged in the late 1940s as one of the newly created Air Force’s most revered test pilots.
His greatest breakthrough occurred on Oct. 14, 1947, when a B-29 aircraft released then-Capt. Yeager and his squat, orange Bell X-1 experimental craft at nearly 20,000 feet over California’s Mojave Desert. The Bell X-1 was propelled by a four-chamber rocket engine and a volatile mix of ethyl alcohol, water and liquid oxygen, and Yeager named it “Glamorous Glennis” after his wife. Yeager, traveling at nearly 700 mph, broke the sound barrier.
His success launched America into the supersonic age. While airplanes had long had the power to achieve great speeds, changes in aerodynamic design allowed pilots such as Yeager to overcome the problems of supersonic air flow as they approached the speed of sound.
He later trained men who would go on to join NASA’s Gemini and Apollo programs. Throughout his life, he broke numerous speed and altitude records, including becoming the first person to travel 21/2 times the speed of sound.
“General Chuck Yeager was an American hero,” U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday night. “West Virginia’s native son was larger than life and an inspiration for generations of Americans. ... May his example of courage in the face of adversity inspire us all.”
In 2002, Yeager climbed into an F-15 Eagle at Edwards and broke the sound barrier, with the characteristic sonic boom, for the last time.
“I was probably the last guy who will get to do the kind of flying I did,” he said at the time. “I came into the military as an 18-year-old kid before World War II, never having been in an airplane, never having even seen one on the ground. It turned into quite an opportunity.”
Yeager’s first wife, Glennis Dickhouse Yeager, preceded him in death in 1990. Together, they had four children, Susan, Don, Mickey and Sharon.