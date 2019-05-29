HD Media
Two grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission to improve access to broadband in southern West Virginia were announced last week, and one is headed to Williamson.
The first grant, worth $94,787, will go to the Williamson Health and Wellness Center for the Expanding Broadband Access to Grow Economic Development Project, announced U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.
The second grant of $250,000 will go to the Webster County Economic Development Authority for the Webster County Broadband Initiative Phase 1: Engineering Design.
The Williamson grant will fund an engineering study for a municipal network to provide enhanced broadband access to Williamson. In addition to ARC funds, the Williamson Health and Wellness Center will provide an additional $23,697, bringing the project total to $118,484.
"We must bring broadband to our rural communities to create opportunities for small business growth in southern West Virginia," Miller said. "This funding will create new jobs, grow our economy, and help connect our state through increased e-commerce."