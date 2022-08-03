Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) speaks during the launch of the Logan and Mingo County broadband project in Chapmanville, W.Va., on Friday, July 29.

 Submitted photo

CHAPMANVILLE — Several people gathered Friday to celebrate the construction kickoff of Appalachian Power and Gigabeam’s broadband partnership project that will bring high-speed internet connection to 13,000 homes, businesses, schools and churches in Logan and Mingo counties.

The event was held at the Thornhill Ford dealership just past the Boone County line north of Chapmanville. It was attended by U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking alongside other officials.

