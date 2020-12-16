LYBURN — With just over one month in business, a new Logan County restaurant with 20 craft beers on tap has been a hit local residents.
Located in the space once occupied by Shoe Show at the old Rita Mall at Lyburn, The Broken Axle is one of the first of several planned businesses to open as part of the Appalachian Outpost, a development that has repurposed the old mall location.
The Broken Axle is owned by Leah Vance and Fuji Williams, who have a 3-year-old son together named Aksel, hence the name of their business. Vance, a photographer and the daughter of Appalachian Outpost owner and incoming Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette, is no stranger to business.
“Fuji and I, for a long time, even before they really started this Appalachian Outpost, we looked into different buildings downtown and tried to find a place to (open) just a local place for people to come and hang out and get something different to eat,” Vance said. “I’m a vegetarian, so there’s not a lot of options in Logan for me, so we wanted something different for everyone other than just what we have — which is great, we love everything we have here, but just to give some other options.”
Menu items include chicken wings, flatbread sandwiches, salads, spicy cauliflower, fried green tomato stacks, fried bologna sandwiches and more.
The Broken Axle Burger is a flame-broiled 6-ounce ground chuck steak beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato and toasted garlic mayo. Much of the restaurant’s spices, sauces and dips are homemade, and the three cooks often experiment with new offerings, such as pulled pork tacos, which might become a menu item.
The restaurant offers 20 craft beers on tap, a sangria on tap and six domestic beers.
“We wanted to just work with what we had,” Vance said. “We used the concrete floor. We used a lot of wood and natural industrial elements that were already here, so we left the ceilings open. On the back of the bar, we put what, kind of, looks like coal, so we could tie that into us. We have all this metal, we just wanted to use a lot of metal and wood for everything.”
On one wall is a painting of Devil Anse Hatfield by 17-year-old Kylie Anderson.
“She’s an amazing artist,” Vance said. “She’s one of my art students at Heritage, and she painted that all by herself with just white paint. I gave her just a bucket of white paint and said, ‘OK, let’s see.’ She is going to come back and do another one and, actually, I may just give her free reign and say, ‘Do what you want. Let’s paint something.’ ”
The restaurant also includes barrels that came from a distillery in Lewisburg. The wood used to make the front sign outside came from the old Logan Wholesale store in Logan. The inside lights came from old buildings in downtown Logan.
“We found some (lights) in old buildings that were torn down,” Vance said. “They were trash, and they were pretty unusable. We redid them and painted them and sanded them, and we use them in our building here now, and Steve Trent, he put the lights up in them and hooked them up for me, helped me out.”
While originally open for dinner service on certain days, the restaurant now plans to be closed Monday and Tuesday and open at 11 a.m. Wednesday through Friday beginning Wednesday, Dec. 9, and then noon Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Vance said the restaurant also plans to start delivering lunch.
“We’re not really in an area that has a whole lot of people traffic, so we didn’t think we’d have a lot of lunch traffic, but we have so many businesses calling us and asking us if we can even deliver, so we’re going to start delivering just to Logan and to Man ... we’ll deliver to the hospital and deliver to downtown if we get businesses that want that,” Vance said.
Vance said figuring out the right operating hours has been a learning game.
“We have been really slammed,” Vance said. “The first weekend was a blur. I don’t remember it at all. I remember that I had to cook in the kitchen a lot because we couldn’t keep up. Every seat on the weekends have been full, people waiting and everything. Sundays have been a little slower, but steady.”
Looking forward, Vance and Williams hope to add more to the restaurant, including outdoor seating and an event room in the back. They also hope to host events like dart tournaments, karaoke nights and live music.
Currently, the Broken Axle is operating at a half-capacity of 58 seats due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit The Broken Axle on Facebook.