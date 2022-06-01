LOGAN — Brooke Ooten, daughter of Randall and Cynthia Ooten of Lenore, is the valedictorian for the Logan High School Class of 2022.
Ooten has always been a student who has reached for excellence, making her presence known on the national stage during her ninth-grade year as a national winner in speech and by grabbing the fourth-place title in English at the National Beta Convention in Oklahoma City. That year also allowed her to gain a place on the regional math field day team and first place in speech at Marshall University’s SCORES competition.
Her academic showcase continued into her sophomore year with a winning film analysis entry at SCORES as well as a third-place poetry entry at that same competition. Her oratory skills continued to advance as she placed first in Beta’s state competition again the next year and fourth at nationals that same year. She rounded her sophomore academic year out as LHS’s Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Symposium representative and was featured with the National Endowment for the Arts for poetry reading as a participant in Poetry Out Loud.
Ooten’s junior year saw her as the county’s Young Writers winner and math field day winner for 10-12. She ended her junior year with an invite to WV Governor’s Honors Academy, which was held at Marshall University in the summer of 2021.
Her senior year began with a nomination as a National Merit Scholar finalist. Ooten has passed every AP exam she has attempted with the highest scores possible on the AP Language Exam and the AP Literature Exam. She also has perfect score of 36 in English and Reading on her ACT tests. With these accolades she has reached the level of “AP Scholar with Distinction,” becoming the first junior at Logan High ever to do so.
In extracurricular activities, Ooten has served as chaplain for the class of 2022 all four years, as well as Beta State President this past year. She has been a member of the school’s yearbook staff, the newspaper staff, prayer club, National English Honor Society, National Math Honor Society, National Science Honor Society, the National Honor Society, TAAD, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and in each club has held various offices.
Ooten currently also serves as prayer club chaplain, science honor society vice president, English honor society treasurer, national honor society vice president, and TAAD historian. She has been a member of the Logan High tennis team for four years, and this year, she, along with her doubles partner, grabbed a state runner-up title.
Ooten has received several scholarships for her upcoming education at Marshall University. These include awards from Elks National Foundation, the National Beta Club, West Virginia’s Promise program, Marshall University’s John Marshall Scholarship, the SCORES Academic Festival, the Greater Kanawha Valley’s Math and Science Scholarship, Tug Valley Mining Institute, Burger King, ALEF, and the Kiwanis Club and the Dorsey L. Spaulding Scholarship. She plans to attend Marshall in the fall with a major in biology and a minor in chemistry, and through her acceptance into the BSMD accelerated program at Marshall which pays her medical school’s tuition, she will complete her undergraduate work in three years and enter medical school in the fourth year.