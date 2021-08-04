LOGAN — Logan County Health Department Administrator Steve Browning says there have been no cases of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19 reported in Logan County yet, but noted that active cases have been on the uptick again lately as a result of other factors.
“The state will notify us upon a variant, and there hasn’t been any delta yet,” Browning said. “We need to really be careful now because it’s starting to pick up.”
As of Tuesday, there were 39 active cases. Last week, the numbers rose a bit, reaching an active count of 27 on July 30. Just four days before that, on July 26, there were only 11 active cases in Logan County.
Browning attributes Logan County’s recent uptick to a variety of factors including unvaccinated individuals, summer travel and even some other variants that are present. He said the alpha (U.K.) variant is prominent in the county.
“We do have some that are positive that have had the vaccine, but still, the vast majority of our cases are unvaccinated individuals and that’s contributing to it some, as well as the variants,” Browning said. “It could be even travel, you know, people are vacationing again. I don’t want to deter anybody from vacationing, but be smart about it.”
Browning urged residents to make a decision on vaccination based on credible sources. He said residents may need to begin taking some precautions again.
“People need to look at the science on the vaccines,” Browning said. “Go to the National Institute of Health, go to trusted websites and look up the data, the science, on the vaccines and then make your decision. Don’t listen to a friend or somebody that’s really not in the field. Go to where the experts are. That is the National Institute of Health, that is the CDC, that’s those that they really need to listen to. There’s thousands of doctors and scientists that have worked on this stuff. They need to really weigh their options and take precautions again. It’s starting to grow.”
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there were 118 cases of the delta variant confirmed in the Mountain State as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. The closest cases are one in Lincoln County, one in McDowell County, two in Kanawha County and six in Wyoming County.
Overall, there were 2,585 active cases statewide as of Tuesday morning, with 267 of those received over the previous 24 hours, for a 7.26% daily positivity rate. Five new deaths were reported.
For vaccines, 882,027 West Virginians, or 49.2%, of West Virginians have been fully vaccinated, and 1,066,002 West Virginians (59.5%) have received at least one dose of vaccine.