LOGAN - Roger Bryant, executive director of the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority (LEASA), checked his email and found out he had been selected as Administrator of the Year by the West Virginia Office of Emergency Medical Services.
"It came as a surprise to me," Bryant said.
The WVOEMS, which is the regulatory agency of emergency authorities in the Mountain State, gave out the award, along with several others, in honor of EMS Week. According to Bryant, they accept nominations for the awards from across the state.
"I'm humbled, because there's a lot of good EMS administrators throughout the state of West Virginia," Bryant said. "We've got a good statewide system, and we've got good people running them, so to be selected among those people, it's definitely an honor and kind of humbling for me.
"I've received all kinds of awards, and I never really learned how to do it the right way," he quipped. "All I can say is thank you, I appreciate it, but it's quite an honor, at least I consider it an honor."
Bryant has served as executive director of the agency since its inception in 1979.
"I've had a blessed career; I've had good help," he said. "I've been surrounded by people who are supportive, and the people of Logan County have been very supportive. They've always supported the effort, whatever it was. Our levy passes in the 90 percentile, and that's unheard of."
Other nominations included:
n ACT of the Year - Justin Guzman, Jan Care Ambulance Service, Inc.
n Agency of the Year - Wetzel County Emergency Ambulance Authority
n EMT of the Year - Elizabeth Ann Lloyd, Mason County Emergency Ambulance Service
n Instructor of the Year - Mark S. Brooks, HealthNet Inc.
n Paramedic of the Year (two-way tie) - David K. Cutright, Sistersville General Hospital Ambulance Service, and Christopher Lusk, Weston-Lewis County Emergency Ambulance Services
n Training Institute of the Year - WVPST Beckley
No nominations were received for EMR of the Year.
