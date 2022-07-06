ACCOVILLE — A third book authored by Buffalo Creek resident Tom Gilco titled “The Adventures of Leo” was recently published.
“Leo” follows Gilco’s first two books, “The Long Journey Home” and “A Collection of Short Stories,” published in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The new book tells the fictional story of a young man named Leo Bryant, which happens to be the real name of Gilco’s great-grandson.
“It was based on my father,” Gilco said. “It’s got his name and his birthdate and all that.”
The story begins in 1927 and includes many historical facts, such as the Blair Mountain Massacre/Battle and events surrounding the United Mine Workers of America.
“It’s about a young man that grew up in a coal company, coal town/camp, and eventually, he becomes a union organizer for United Mine Workers,” Gilco said. “He has a lot of adventures there, and there’s a big scene where they had about 300 men in an auditorium trying to organize them and a guy was going to set off some dynamite, you know, just scare them. It brought the whole building down, killed over a hundred, and that was a big chase — they ran him down, and it goes on, and he goes to Wyoming and he does some organizing out there, which doesn’t turn out real well.
“He met John L. Lewis, and he eventually marries John L.’s daughter,” Gilco added. “After Wyoming, he kind of winds down, and he winds up being the interim president of the United Mine Workers.”
Gilco is a current member of the UMWA and worked in the coal mines for 14 years before health issues set in. He later began working in the carpentry and construction business.
In 1998, at nearly 50 years old, he attended Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, where he said he developed a love for writing. He penned his first book in 2006, but it was not published until 2019.
“I’ve always loved reading and loved writing,” Gilco said. “I’m always writing, I’ve got five or six other books I’ve already written. They’re still on the computer.”
“The Adventures of Leo” is published by Covenant Books, a company based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. The book will soon be available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and www.covenantbooks.com.