SOUTH MAN – Children and adults alike came out on a beautiful, sunny Saturday afternoon to enjoy this year's Buffalo Creek Memorial Library Kids on the Move walk through South Man.
The walk is an offshoot of the library's other Man on the Move walk, which has been held every April since 2007. Elizabeth Tackett, retired former director of the library, said she got the idea of the walk when she would see children showing up for Man on the Move.
"I always felt kind of bad because we didn't have anything for kids," Tackett said. "The kids would show up for that, and we only had prizes and things, so about six years ago, Healthy Logan County was doing a little activity day that might have had 12 kids and I got to thinking, 'If we have a Man on the Move, which is for adults, why can't we have a Kids on the Move?' "
Tackett said that on average, about 75 to 100 children show up for the event. The walk begins at the library, and the children are taken to a play area at South Man Elementary School, where they are free to play and prizes are given for activities such as relay races.
"It's something to promote kids to get out and move," she said. "Get out and play."
Before the children embarked on the walk, they were treated to a setup of inflatables, bicycle giveaways and a firetruck. One special guest was in attendance: Logan County Sheriff's Department K-9 Deputy Bloodhound Cole.
The event is possible, thanks to the support of the Logan County Commission, ResCare, Healthy Logan County and others.
"It's just a fun activity day for kids, and we're all kids at heart," Tackett said.
