Logan Banner
SOUTH MAN - The streets of South Man were flooded with bright neon pink, orange and green shirts as the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library hosted the 13th annual Man on the Move walk on Saturday, April 13.
The event promotes walking as a form of exercise that is suitable for all ages. This year's walk was sponsored by the Logan County Commission and Pic Pac of Man.
Their sponsorship provided free T-shirts for the near 100 participants, and everyone won a door prize that was donated by area merchants.
This annual event, first held in 2007, began as a spin-off of West Virginia on the Move and was one of five held in Logan County. The Buffalo Creek Memorial Library event is the only walk that is still held. It has grown from an original 21 walkers to an event that draws participants from all over southern West Virginia. Several participants were credited for attending all 13 events.
A similar event for children, Kids on the Move, is planned for Saturday, May 18. That event will be sponsored by Healthy Logan County, the Logan County Commission and ResCare Boone Logan Agency.
All children will receive free T-shirts courtesy of the sponsors and will be eligible for drawings for bicycles and other prizes.
For information about other events at the library, follow the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library on Facebook or call 304-583-7887.