LATROBE - The Buffalo Creek Watershed Association held its 15th annual spring fish day at the Justin McCoy Park in Latrobe Monday morning.
Started in 2004, the fish day is held for local children on the first day of spring break every year. What started as a small event at an area nearby known as the "Baptism Hole" that gave away 25 fishing rods and reels has grown to 125 fishing rods, reels and tackle boxes given away at this year's event.
"We just try to get the kids involved in fishing instead of other stuff," said BCWA board member Perry Harvey. "It tickles us to death to have all these people show up. We feed them, we buy 50 pizzas, we buy 300 hot dogs, pop and everything. It's just a day of fishing for the kids in the park area only."
During the day, a fish truck is brought in to dispense 1,500 pounds of trout. 500 pounds goes into the Justin McCoy Park and the rest goes into Buffalo Creek and elsewhere.
The fish day is also designed to spread a message about littering to both the young ones and the community alike.
"Our goal is - we are volunteers - we're trying to enhance the quality of the water, enhance the looks of the area by cleaning up the litter and the garbage dumps," said BCWA chairman Edison Adkins, "and by getting all the people together, we get the message out and hopefully, they'll help us put a stop to this terrible thing we call littering."
"We try to emphasize about the garbage and stuff to these kids, because we figure that if we can get it through to the kids, by the time they get to be adults, they'll not be out here throwing out garbage," Harvey said.
The fish day is made possible with the help of local businesses, volunteers, the Logan County Commission and others.
The Huff Creek Watershed Association also held its annual fish day this past Saturday.
