LATROBE — A little rain and a chilly temperature outside didn’t stop the Buffalo Creek Watershed Association from holding its 18th annual Fish Day event at the Justin McCoy Memorial Park in the Latrobe area of Buffalo Creek on Monday morning.
Since 2004, the Watershed has held the Fish Day event on the first day of spring break every year. Targeted at children ages 5 to 14, the event is intended to showcase the recreation of fishing, as well as send a message about the importance of litter cleanup and community cleanliness.
“We’re trying to get the kids involved in fishing because I’m a firm believer that if we can get them involved in fishing and stuff, they’re not apt to go out and get on drugs and all this stuff,” said Buffalo Creek Watershed Association board member Perry Harvey. “They’ll have other stuff to do.”
During the event, up to 125 fishing rods and tackle boxes are given to children for free and 1,500 pounds of trout are stocked in Buffalo Creek, 500 of which is stocked at the Justin McCoy Park. The fishing rods were purchased by the Logan County Commission from Zebco Fishing, a Tulsa, Oklahoma based organization, according to Logan County Administrator Alvis Porter Jr.
This year’s event was attended by several members of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, including its recently appointed director Brett McMillion, and local officials that included Logan County Commission President Danny Godby; State Sen. Rupie Phillips, R–Logan; and former Commission President and State Sen. Art Kirkendoll, who was the last to deliver remarks before the fishing rods were given out.
One of those who spoke was Paul Johansen, chief of the Wildlife Resources Section of the DNR. This year marked the first time he has attended the Fish Day at Buffalo Creek.
“I’m excited to be able to look at the work that’s been done here by the Watershed Association to improve the stream and make just an ideal habitat for fishing, for other aquatic resources,” Johansen said. “What gets me so excited — it even puts a smile on my face — is to see all the children and how excited they are to be able to get in there and do a little trout fishing, so this is a great day. It’s a great day for West Virginia. It’s a great day for the county and I guess most importantly, it’s just a great day for our anglers and for our youth.”
Larry Harvey, a sergeant with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, is a Man native who has been involved with the Fish Day since its inception.
“It started out at a different place down the holler down here with just 10 to 15 kids and it’s grew every year,” Harvey said. “We hope it keeps growing and the kids love it and they really have a good time, get fed, and get to catch some fish.”
