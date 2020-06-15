ACCOVILLE – After 36 years in business, the Buffalo Foodland grocery store in Accoville will be closing its doors for the final time on June 30.
In a Facebook post Sunday night, store owner Anna Lowe said that she and her father, Ben Lowe Jr., have decided to close at the end of June, saying, “It was not an easy decision, but one I was ready to make.”
“Buffalo Foodland has been a big part of this wonderful community for many years. It is like one big family,” Lowe wrote. “Over the last years we have been blessed to make friends with so many of you. We've seen an outpouring of kindness and love from this community and it will never be forgotten. We have laugh, cried, celebrated and consoled our many friends and customers over the years.”
The Logan Banner was unable to reach Lowe for further comment as of press time, but comments on the post suggest the closure is a result of her and her father’s retirement rather than economic reasons.
The store began a going out of business sale on Monday, June 15. Everything in the store except cigarettes is now 25% off. The store opens at from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
“From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank you for all the support we have had,” Lowe concluded. “To every employee that has come and gone through our doors, thank you for your dedication and hard work and being a part of this place. To every person who has shopped with us over the years, we thank you for supporting us. To anyone who has donated their time and efforts in helping us serve the community, thank you so much. From our family to yours, thank you, we will miss you, and God bless you.”