ACCOVILLE — A Logan County elementary school has made it to the final four in a national math competition that included nearly 7,000 schools across the country.
Since the beginning of the school year, students at Buffalo Grade School have been participating in Imagine Math, an online program through Imagine Learning that supplements and adapts to specific math needs per student. Starting in mid-January, 6,890 schools across the nation have been competing for a chance to be the Imagine March “MATH” Madness champion.
Buffalo Grade has been selected to be one of the schools in the final four competition. The other three schools in the final four are Hollywood Academy of Arts and Science-Elementary of Charter Schools in Florida, Fairview Elementary School of Bonneville Joint District 93 in Idaho and Valley View Elementary School of the Alvord Unified School District in California.
The final four round began Monday and will end at 5:59 p.m. Friday. Each school’s score will be based on the following formula: average lessons completed + average lessons passed + average math helps, and the two schools with the highest score will move on to the final MX3 round.
For Logan County Schools Assistant Superintendent Darlene Dingess Adkins, the achievement is a major one for both the county and the school, which she said was the county’s lowest-performing elementary school just six years ago. The school also carries the highest student poverty rate, at 72.22%.
“I think that considering the darkness of COVID and the fact that our students have been face-to-face, been remote, and then they’re face-to-face again and how their families and their teachers, along with the students, have shifted back and forth and been resilient in this time, Buffalo is bringing a light to their community and our county,” Dingess Adkins said, “and I think that it’s a positive for all of us to see what children can do in spite of any circumstances that they may encounter.”