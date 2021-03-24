LOGAN — Buffalo Grade School at Accoville is now one of two schools in the nation competing for the championship title in the Imagine Math March “MATH” Madness competition.
A press conference was held Tuesday morning at the central office of Logan County Schools with members of The Education Alliance, Imagine Learning, Appalachian Electric Power and central administration regarding Buffalo’s success, as well as Logan County’s overall increase in proficient math performance level over the past three years.
According to a news release, AEP provided a $500,000 grant to The Education Alliance over the course of three years to strengthen STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education in local schools, which supported the expansion of that initiative in Logan and Lincoln counties. The project provided 1,200 elementary-aged students in Logan County with a computer-based supplemental curriculum — Imagine Math — intended to improve outcomes.
According to the release, the percentage of students in the county scoring proficient in math performance increased from 24% in 2018 to 35% in 2021.
Now, one school in Logan County — Buffalo Grade — has the chance to be a national champion in Imagine Math’s March “MATH” Madness competition, which will end at midnight Friday. As reported by The Logan Banner last week, Buffalo Grade had made it to the final four in the competition and is now one of the top two schools, along with a school in California.
“This program has been a game changer for our school, and I’m thankful for that,” said Buffalo Grade Principal Penny Mullins. “I’m thankful for our county support for allowing us to pursue this program. It has really benefitted our little school.”
Mullins added that the program gives students at the school — which has the highest poverty rate of any elementary school in the county — a feeling that they can achieve anything they desire.
“These kids have been made to feel so special for their achievements, and to finally make it down to the top two is an amazing task for them,” Mullins said. “We are so proud and so thankful. This will be a game changer for our students. This will have deep impact on their lives.
“Our students have more confidence,” Mullins added. “They feel like they can achieve, and it’s something that they can take with them. They can realize and experience, firsthand, ‘I can. My circumstances do not define me. I can,’ so that program has helped them in this journey, and I’m very grateful, very thankful, as the instructional leader of Buffalo, I find it as a rare opportunity to be part of this amazing, amazing program and initiative, and I appreciate the county support.”