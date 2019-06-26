By PHIL KABLER
HD Media
Calling it a form of hate speech, a Charleston businessman Thursday called for the state to remove the Stonewall Jackson statue from the Capitol grounds.
"I do believe it is a form of hate speech today, and that's why these memorials are being taken down throughout the South," said Howard Swint, a commercial real estate broker and amateur historian.
Standing beneath the statue of the Confederate general and slave owner, Swint said Charleston should join cities such as Charlottesville, Virginia, and Richmond, Virginia, in removing confederate statues from public places.
"I would love to see the statue taken down and put in the darkest corner of the basement of the Culture Center, with interpretive signage, and the movie '12 Years a Slave' running on a continuous loop in the background," he said.
The movie is the film adaptation of the 1863 memoir of Solomon Northup, who was born free in New York, kidnapped during a visit to Washington, D.C., and sold into slavery in the Deep South. Swint noted that the Jackson statue was commissioned and erected, not immediately after the Civil War, but in the early 20th century by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, as part of what he called a "revisionist history movement" to depict the confederacy as a noble but lost cause.
The Jackson statue was erected on the grounds of the old Capitol downtown in 1910 and moved to the current Capitol grounds in 1926, while the Capitol was under construction. It was moved to its current location on the southeast corner of the Capitol grounds in 1976, a location Swint said was selected as being the closest point to the Confederate capitol of Richmond.
Swint said Thursday that all state officials should go on the record, "either for taking it down, or for protecting the statue."
In 2015, as the movement to remove confederate statues was gaining momentum, a spokesman for then-Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin said there had been no calls for, and no plans to remove, Jackson or other confederate statues from state property.
In August 2017, following the murder of a counter-protestor at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville to protest that city's removal of a Robert E. Lee statue, about 200 protestors gathered at the Jackson statue in a show of solidarity for the Charlottesville counter-protestors. In addition to advocating for tolerance, participants also called for removal of the Jackson statue.
Gov. Jim Justice has not commented publicly on the issue, although President Donald Trump, whom Justice claims as a close friend, has repeatedly denounced the removal of confederate statues and memorials, stating in a 2017 tweet, "Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments."
While there has been no organized effort in the Legislature to remove Jackson or other confederate statues from state grounds, legislators have repeatedly introduced bills to prohibit the removal, alteration or relocation of any historic statues or memorials, including those honoring the confederacy.
This regular session, versions of those bills were introduced in the House and Senate, but were never taken up in committee.
"My thoughts are, it's our history, part of what has taken our country to where it is today," Sen. Mark Maynard, R-Wayne, said Thursday. Maynard was lead sponsor of the Senate bill this session.
He said he would prefer to see people concentrating their efforts on such issues as fighting the drug epidemic or improving infrastructure rather than focusing on which statues should or should not be removed.
Maynard said one reason he has repeatedly introduced the bill to protect the statuary is in order to avoid confrontations that have occurred in other cities over removal of confederate statues.
"It causes a lot of dissension and divisiveness," he said.
Maynard said Swint's proposal to move the Jackson statue to the Culture Center strikes him as being pointless.
"It would still be on display on state property," Maynard said, adding, "Using state funds to move something like that would have to be a substantial amount."
Indeed, Swint had initially considered draping the statue, an idea that proved impractical, given that the 8-foot tall statue is atop an approximately 10-foot high base.