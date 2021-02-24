CHAPMANVILLE — Bypass Pharmacy, a West Virginia-based pharmacy company, now has a second Logan County location at the Towne N’ Country Foodland store in Chapmanville, offering both walk-in and drive-thru services.
A grand opening ceremony was held Monday, Feb. 22, for Chapmanville’s newest pharmacy, which is located inside the Towne N’ Country Foodland grocery store near the produce section. The pharmacy is Bypass’ sixth location in the state, including South Charleston, Mount Gay, Beaver and two in Beckley.
Dr. Cristina Williams, PharmD, MBA, who is the pharmacist-in-charge, said she hopes the new location provides a convenient and friendly service to local residents.
“We have a lot of familiar faces,” Williams said. “Some of the technicians here, they’re all local to the area, so everybody kind of knows everybody, and so I believe we’re going to be pretty successful. It’s a great opportunity for customers that use Foodland to come in here and kind of get a one-stop-shop for everything. They can drop their prescriptions off, and we can have it ready before they walk out the door after picking up their groceries, and also, anybody within the local area who would like for us to deliver their prescriptions, we can do that as well.”
The pharmacy accepts all major insurances.
“Anybody that’s interested in transferring their prescriptions from another pharmacy, we take care of all the work,” Williams said. “All they’ve got to do is give us a call and we will call and take care of whatever they need, whether it’s to call the pharmacy or to call the doctor’s office for them. We care of everything, it’s no work for them.”
Mike Brown, director of operations at Towne N’ Country Foodland, said the addition of the pharmacy has been in the works for months.
“We realized there’s a need here with the customers coming in, we’ve got the fuel center, the groceries — to kind of make it a one-stop shopping center,” Brown said. “They (Bypass) are a full-service pharmacy that offers a one-stop wellness shop, a neighborhood pharmacy that customers can count on for fast, friendly service and high quality medications all at an affordable price.”
As part of the grand opening celebration, anyone stopping by the pharmacy this week and next week will be treated to free food and drinks and entered for a chance to win a $20 gift card. A winner will be selected each day.
The pharmacy will be open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 304-853-5554.