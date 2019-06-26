By RICK STEELHAMMER
HD Media
As hot air from an array of six C-130 engine pre-heaters on loan from the 130th Airlift Wing vaporized moisture in the gravel surface layer of Yeager Airport's recently rebuilt safety overrun area, a paving crew laid fresh asphalt on gravel already treated by the improvised drying system.
"This is my best day in four and a half years," Terry Sayre, director of the Charleston airport, said Wednesday as he watched the activity. Sayre was referring to the March 2015 collapse of the previous safety zone that destroyed Yeager's EMAS (Engineered Materials Arresting System) bed and sent hundreds of thousands of cubic yards of earth cascading across Keystone Drive and into Elk Two-Mile Creek.
Until Wednesday, weeks of mostly wet weather have kept paving crews from applying the asphalt seal that will top the rebuilt safety zone and become the base of a new EMAS bed.
Airport officials, anxious to get an EMAS-equipped safety zone back in service, were grateful to the West Virginia Air National Guard unit for helping engineer a solution for speeding up the application of the asphalt - the final step needed to accommodate a new EMAS bed. Flexible ducts extending from the portable heaters were deployed several feet apart to expedite the drying process.
"Without their help and the use of their equipment, we would still be waiting to get started with the blacktop, which has to be in place before the EMAS can be installed," Sayre said.
The previous EMAS bed is credited with saving the lives of 34 people aboard a regional jet that overran the runway, but came to a safe stop in the engineered materials - concrete blocks designed to collapse under the weight of an aircraft - during a failed take-off attempt in January 2010.
The first truckloads of EMAS blocks are expected to arrive at the Charleston airport later this week. "From that point on, we will have four or five tractor-trailers arriving daily until 46 truckloads are delivered," Sayre said.
When the majority of the blocks arrive in Charleston, the contractor will begin installing the new EMAS bed. Installation is expected to begin during the first week of July and - weather permitting - be complete by the middle of the month.
Motion sensors on and atop the retaining wall at the end of the rebuilt runway safety area will be monitored by satellite to detect any sign of settlement or slippage.