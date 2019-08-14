Logan Banner
CHAPMANVILLE The Chapmanville Police Department is taking applications for the position of police officer.
Applications may be picked up and returned at either town hall or the police department. This process is to create a pool of applicants for future testing.
The Physical Agility Test is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21. Testing will include 18 push-ups in one minute, 28 sit-ups in one minute and a 1.5-mile run to be completed in 14 minutes and 36 seconds.
Successful applicants will then be scheduled for the final phases of testing, which includes background checks, polygraph/CVSA and interviews. Applications are due the day of testing.
Once employed, new officers will begin a 12-month probationary period that includes a field training program and attendance to the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute for 16 weeks. Officers will receive PEIA Health Insurance options, as well as dental and optical coverage. Officers will also receive overtime opportunities, two weeks of vacation, 12 paid holidays and an annual increase in wages.