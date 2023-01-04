A Cabell County official might be the next assistant county manager in Kanawha County. The Kanawha County Commission was to vote during its regular meeting Thursday about whether to hire Beth Thompson.
Thompson has been the Cabell County administrator since 2015, according to the Cabell County Commission’s office. Her last day there is Friday.
Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald said she, County Attorney Marc Slotnick and Finance Director Kim Fleck interviewed Thompson and recommended that she be hired.
“Being the administrator at Cabell County, she had experience in preparing the budget, doing human resources, working with their health insurance, their payroll, financial reports, purchasing — all those functions that a deputy county manager would do here at the Kanawha County Commission office,” Herrald said. “She would be able to assist me in my role as county manager. She’s already familiar with the work we do here.”
Thompson would take a position of former deputy county manager Andrew Gunnoe. Gunnoe was hired earlier this month as chief development officer at West Virginia International Yeager Airport. Gunnoe had worked for the county about 10 years, Herrald said.
“Andrew did a great job,” Herrald said. “[He] was very familiar with our county outside agencies, the day-to-day functions. He was familiar with the elected officials here in the county ... so, very big shoes to fill.”
Gunnoe also was Kanawha’s assistant attorney. Herrald said Slotnick will continue in his role as county attorney. County commissioners will decide whether to hire someone for the assistant attorney portion of Gunnoe’s former position.
Herrald said, if the commissioners were to approve, she’s looking forward to working with Thompson, whom she’s worked with previously through the County Commissioners’ Association of West Virginia.
“She would be an excellent asset to the county,” Herrald said, “and I’m looking forward to working with her.”
Thompson would start in mid-January.
She did not return messages seeking comment Thursday afternoon.
