LOGAN — Café MeMe, a new coffee shop located in the former Logan Banner building, is now open for regular business.

The shop held a soft opening nearly a month ago, but was unable to open for normal business due to a few fire code updates that were needed. Now that those are out of the way, the shop is officially open to the public as of Thursday, Feb. 23.

