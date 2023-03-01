Michael Adams, plant manager for MeMe Industries, and Anthony “Jordan” Gosien, property manager for MeMe Industries, pose for a photo behind the front counter of the new Cafe MeMe coffee shop in Logan.
LOGAN — Café MeMe, a new coffee shop located in the former Logan Banner building, is now open for regular business.
The shop held a soft opening nearly a month ago, but was unable to open for normal business due to a few fire code updates that were needed. Now that those are out of the way, the shop is officially open to the public as of Thursday, Feb. 23.
Café MeMe is part of a larger business entity known as MeMe Industries, which is owned by Dongming Pan, a Chinese-born naturalized American business investor who has multiple business interests throughout the country. Pan purchased the old Logan Banner building which houses MeMe Industries in October 2021 and has been in the process of renovating it for multiple business ventures ever since.
Café MeMe is located on the building’s second floor and it includes a wide menu of coffees, teas, and food items. A large dining area, complete with complimentary WiFi, is available for customers to enjoy said menu items.
Anthony “Jordan” Gosien, who works as property manager for MeMe Industries, said Pan had a vision of providing a café-style environment next to the train tracks, which run directly behind the building. Gosien said the furniture that dons the dining area of the shop is also for sale.
“We made a place — Mr. Pan did — because a vision of his is to have a place where you can sit there and enjoy and have spacious, free Internet, have you a cup of coffee, and watch the trains,” Gosien said. “At the same time, while you’re doing that, we have furniture you can sit in that is for sale if you like the furniture. We have a baby grand piano, we’re going to have a little bit of music playing, we’re going to have, I guess, a real comfortable, spacious place to enjoy your coffee.”
In addition to Café Meme, renovations to the building are ongoing. When it’s finished, Gosien said the building will contain retail space with up to 60,000 items that customers can choose themselves from kiosks around the building, including in the coffee shop.
Gosien said manufacturing of items like beanies and scarves will be done inside the building as well.
Café MeMe is currently open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays. Gosien said hours are subject to change as business demands are determined.
“This place is open to everybody,” Gosien said. “We have delicious coffee. Actually, Mr. Pan, he went to the actual farmer in Columbia — yes, he visited the actual farmer that supplies our coffee — and like I said, we’re open to everybody and that means it doesn’t matter if … if you just want a place to just get warm, it’s open to everybody in town — just come upstairs and we’ll make you more than welcome.”
Café Meme is located at 435 Stratton Street in Logan. To keep up with happenings at the shop, visit their Facebook page.