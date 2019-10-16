OCT. 17
October Policy Council Meeting, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at PRIDE Community Services, Logan.
Flu Shot Clinic, Buffalo Creek Memorial Library, 511 E McDonald Ave, Man. 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Hosted by the Logan County Health Department. Insurances taken will include Medicare, Humana, PEIA, Aetna, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and Medicaid if covered. Cost, $30 without insurance.
OCT. 17-26
DEAD SOUTH Haunted House and Escape Room, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 17-19 and Oct. 24-26, Logan Shrine Club. Hosted by the Southern Coalition for the Arts. Cost, $10-$20. Call 304-784-5444.
OCT. 17-31
Tours of the Old Hospital on College Hill, 7-11 p.m. Thursdays, 7-11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 7-11:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Tickets must be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com.
OCT. 18
Paint & Play, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Jump House, Logan. $30 to paint. Kids can play for $5 plus tax each.
OCT. 18-19
Logan County Cleanup initiative, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, at the old K-City parking lot.
OCT. 18-20
“Mamie,” 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 18-19, and 3 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 6, 13 and 20, at the Coalfield Jamboree in Logan. Presented by The Aracoma Story. Tickets available at Pic-Pac Grocery, Gatti’s Pizza, Aracoma Drug, Chief Logan Convention Center and online at Brown Paper Tickets.
OCT. 19
Dinner, 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Logan Country Club. Win one of only 10 made Henry 45 LC Hershel “Woody” Williams Rifle. Hosted by Vietnam Veterans of America Norman R. Miller Chapter 308. For tickets, call 304-752-2110 or 304-752-3722.
Jog Your Memory 5K Run/Walk, 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library. Cost, $15. Proceeds support the Alzheimer’s Association.
3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Chapmanville Middle School Gym. $40 for adult teams and $20 for school teams. A portion of the proceeds will be given to the Town of Chapmanville Community Donation Fund for youth sports teams and civic organizations. Registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 15. Call Stacy Bell at 304-784-1683.
Logan Tennis Club Prize Bingo, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Logan Middle School Gym. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Ticket price will include 10 games of bingo. A bonus 11th game with a chance to win a cruise for two will be available at additional cost. Tickets can be purchased at Akers-James Funeral Home or Hometown Realty. Tickets can also be purchased from any Logan Tennis Player. Prizes will include flat screen TV, Yeti cooler, kayak, purses and more.
OCT. 20
The Chapmanville United Baptist Church will have Sunday School at 10 a.m. and evening service at 6 p.m. Brother Lonnie R. Berry will preach and special singing by Jubilee.
OCT. 22
Trunk or Treat at Chapmanville Town Hall, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Registration begins Oct. 1. Call 304-855-4582.
OCT. 22-23
Pumpkin Carving, Tuesday-Wednesday night, Oct. 22-23, on lot across from the Hot Cup. Free pumpkins to carve. Movie and popcorn. Pumpkins will be sent to the Pumpkin House after carving.
OCT. 24
5th Annual Trunk or Treat Event, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Thornhill Ford-Lincoln, Chapmanville. Free food and refreshments, candy and costume contests with cash prizes.
OCT. 26
Spookfest, 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Williamson. Vendors, face painting, music, costume contest, games/prizes, haunted stories, outside movie and more. Kids can trick or treat at local businesses and vendor booths beginning at 6 p.m. Admission to the festival is free, but some attractions may require a small fee and vendors will also be selling various items. To become a vendor, call 304-235-5240.
Bingo Fundraiser, 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Chapmanville Regional High School. Hosted by the In Action Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Last year, over 4,000 meals were served to our neighbors in Boone, Lincoln and Logan counties on Thanksgiving Day. We will will have 15 bingo games, door prizes and raffles. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Nightmare at 304 Halloween Party, 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Club 304, Man.
Hocus Pocus Festival, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Logan. Trunk or Treat from 6:30-8:30 p.m., $250 for the grand prize winner. Register now for your trunk by emailing amberviars@gmail.com. Pictures with the Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters and crew. Rock wall and gold rush sifting adventure will be set up all evening. Food vendors, hay ride Pumpkin House tours, magic show, music/karaoke and more.
OCT. 27
Keith’s Bar & Grille 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat, 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Keith’s Bar & Grille, Man.
The Chapmanville United Baptist Church will have Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Morning Worship at 11:25 a.m. Brother Arbie Adkins preaching and special singing by the Choir.
Trunk or Treat, 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Campus Church of God, Cyclone. Refreshments will be served. There will be games and door prizes. No scary costumes.
OCT. 28
Meet the Candidate Cecil T. Silva, running for WV House of Delegates for District 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Tracy Vickers Community Center, Chapmanville.
OCT. 29
CRHS “Spookypalooza”, 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Chapmanville Regional High School. Hosted by Chapmanville Performing Arts. Musical selections include “Little Shop of Horrors,” “This is Halloween,” “Harry Potter” and more. The theatrical offering is titled “Maul of the Dead.” Face painting and more offered.
OCT. 31
Logan and Chapmanville Trick-or-Treat, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.