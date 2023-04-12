Campaign contributions are piling up quickly in a crowded Republican field for governor of West Virginia, with two political action groups pledging millions more to support the latest candidate to join the race.
Campaign finance reports for the first quarter of 2023 show candidates combined to raise more than $1 million in the quarter, with one candidate loaning his campaign roughly twice that much to add to an already comparatively large war chest.
Chris Miller of Huntington, an owner and operator of the Dutch Miller auto dealership chain, loaned his campaign $2 million on March 30, according to his campaign finance report filed Friday.
The campaign committee for Miller, son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., reported having over $3.3 million in cash on hand at the end of the quarter. Miller loaned his campaign another $900,000 last March, according to campaign finance reports.
Miller’s campaign committee raised roughly $431,000 in the latest reporting period in total monetary contributions, drawing more than 270 contributions — 75% of which came from inside West Virginia.
Candidates entering the race after Miller raised significant albeit smaller, sums in the latest quarter.
The campaign committee for state Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, reported having roughly $705,000 on hand after raising just over $251,000 in total monetary contributions in the quarter, 55% of which came from West Virginia-based supporters. Capito, the son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., had netted approximately $333,000 in campaign contributions in the last quarter after he launched his campaign in November.
The campaign committee for state Auditor JB McCuskey reported an ending balance of $387,052 at the close of 2023’s opening quarter, catching up quickly after he announced his candidacy on Feb. 28. McCuskey’s campaign was powered by total monetary contributions just over $150,000 for the period. Roughly 85% of McCuskey’s campaign support came from in-state sources.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner’s campaign committee finished the quarter with a reported $162,018 on hand after collecting first-quarter monetary contributions totaling $175,085. Warner announced his campaign in January.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey entered the gubernatorial race last week, attracting almost instant support from Club for Growth Action, a conservative Washington, D.C.-based political action committee that reported having over $11.3 million on hand at the end of February.
Club for Growth Action is what’s known as a “super PAC” — an independent expense-only committee that can receive unlimited contributions from individuals, corporations and other PACs. Super PACs may not contribute to or coordinate directly with candidates.
Scott Will, a senior adviser to Black Bear PAC who has served as a political consultant for Morrisey, said in a news release the day after Morrisey’s campaign announcement that Black Bear and Club for Growth Action already had raised $5 million to support Morrisey’s campaign.
Black Bear PAC is a Charleston-based group that reported having a little more than $2 million on hand at the end of 2022 in a Jan. 31 filing.
David McIntosh, Club for Growth PAC president, said Club for Growth Action and Black Bear PAC anticipate spending well over $10 million to back Morrisey.
Miller’s campaign drew heavily from other automobile dealer executives and secured over 270 contributions of over $250, more than any other candidate in the field.
Miller 2023 first-quarter campaign supporters included Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh ($2,800), 2016 Republican gubernatorial nominee Bill Cole ($5,800), Marshall Health CEO Beth Lynn Hammers ($500), Public Energy Authority member Nick Preservati ($1,041), Doug Reynolds, principal owner of HD Media ($5,600) and St. Mary’s Medical Center Chief Operating Officer Angie Swearingen ($1,000).
Capito, who has been an attorney serving natural gas industry clients throughout his time in the House of Delegates, attracted heavy gas and oil industry support.
Capito’s campaign gathered contributions from the PAC for Mountain Valley Pipeline lead developer Equitrans Midstream Corp. ($2,800), Bray Cary, a senior political adviser who has advised Gov. Jim Justice ($5,600), former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones ($2,800), former U.S. Senate Republican nominee John Raese ($500) and Justice coal company attorney Steve Ruby ($2,800).
At a fundraiser held three weeks into the 2023 state legislative session at the “O” by Oliverio’s in Bridgeport, Capito’s campaign collected contributions from Roger Nicholson, vice president of mining company Alpha Metallurgical Resources ($2,800), Brad Gray, chief operating officer of gas and oil producer Diversified Energy ($500), lobbyist Larry Puccio, a former West Virginia Democratic Party chairman and chief of staff to then-Gov. Joe Manchin ($2,000) and failed 2020 Republican gubernatorial candidate Woody Thrasher ($2,000).
The Capito campaign also took in $5,600 each from Equitrans CEO Thomas Karam and Peoples Natural Gas President Morgan O’Brien at a March 21 fundraiser in Pittsburgh at the Duquesne Club, a private club.
The campaign for Rashida Yost of Martinsburg reported ending 2023’s first quarter with $2,000 on hand. Yost runs day care centers in Martinsburg, according to her campaign website.