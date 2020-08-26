WILLIAMSON — Two theology courses will be offered in Williamson by Campbellsville University professors during the upcoming fall semester, according to a news release from the school.
During the first bi-term, CHS 111 Introduction to Old Testament Study with Ray Hollenbach, instructor in theology, will be offered. It is scheduled to begin Sept. 3 and end Oct. 17.
While the class content is online, there will be three in-person fellowship discussion sessions in Williamson at the old Williamson High School campus. The in-person sessions are scheduled from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 10, Sept. 24 and Oct. 8.
CHS 121 Introduction to New Testament Study with Dr. John Hurtgen, dean of the School of Theology, will be offered during the second bi-term, from Oct. 19 to Dec. 11. Like the first bi-term, most of this course will be delivered online with three in-person sessions.
The in-person sessions are scheduled from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 3, at the former Williamson High School. All in-person sessions are subject to change based on COVID-19 mandates and university procedures.
These courses are part of Campbellsville University’s Christian Ministry Certificate program and are awarded three college credits. Students who want to take one of these classes must apply and be accepted as Certificate in Christian Ministry students. Financial aid is available to those seeking credit. Cost for each credit-bearing course is $550.
Those students who plan to audit need to submit an application only; no additional documents are required. Auditing students will not receive academic credit and will only be charged $50 per course hour.
For more information about the Christian Ministry Overview, visit https://www.campbellsville.edu/Williamson/.
For questions about enrollment to the courses contact Andrea Underwood, coordinator of adult learner and graduate programs, at 270-789-5200 or adunderwood@campbellsville.edu or Dean John Hurtgen at 270-789-5077.
